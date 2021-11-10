EcoFlow's Black Friday deals offer up some superb savings

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes a tidal wave of deals, with so many savings that it can be hard to tell what's really worth checking out. We're pleased to see that EcoFlow, which makes some of the best portable power stations on the market, has set loose a set of its own superb discounts.

You can check out some of the very best savings in its range below, but do be sure to also see everything that's on sale. And act quickly - these discounts won't last forever!

EcoFlow RIVER Pro (Portable power for extended vacations)

Step into the wild with a massive 720Wh of battery capacity. RIVER Pro is the powerhouse for your off-grid adventure. Keep up to 10 devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car (in 8 hrs), solar (4-8 hrs), or standard AC outlets (in 96 mins).

EcoFlow DELTA mini (Prosumer Backup Power)

Bring along DELTA mini and keep your devices powered at all times. DELTA mini’s 882Wh capacity is perfect for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. DELTA mini snags up to 300W from solar panels for a full recharge in 3 to 6 hours. It can also go from 0-100 percent in 96 minutes when charging from the wall.

EcoFlow DELTA (Essential backup power)

Stay in charge of any situation with DELTA and keep your devices powered at all times. DELTA has a huge 1260Wh capacity that’s perfect for professional work as well as any outdoor fun. Power up to 13 devices simultaneously and recharge from 0 to 100 percent in 1.6 hours, which is 10 times the speed of most portable power stations in the market.

EcoFlow DELTA Max (Home Backup Power Master)

A single DELTA Max unit packs a 2kWh capacity that is expandable up to 6kWh with DELTA Max smart extra batteries. This means when a blackout hits, you can continue to power your important home devices such as your fridge and lights for hours on end. With EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, DELTA Max can power heavy-duty devices up to 3400W. Plus, DELTA Max charges up safely and rapidly from 0 to 80 percent in just 65 minutes.

DELTA Bundle (EcoFlow DELTA + 2*160W Solar Panels)

The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has a high conversion efficiency of 21 to 22 percent. Combine two 160W Solar Panels with an EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power station to enjoy improved solar charging in cold and cloudy environments (fully recharged in 5 to 10 hours).