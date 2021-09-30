(Pocket-lint) - Wyze, a popular smart home accessory maker in the US, specialises in budget-focused products, and the latest example is its new $15 smart scale. Called the Scale S, it's a more affordable successor to the original $30 Wyze Scale released last year.

Wyze Scale S can not only measure your weight, but it comes with four electrodes that can also determine other health metrics about your body. Wyze said the Scale S is capable of measuring 11 body composition metrics: Weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, and body water percentage.

Eventually, it will also track heart rate. This functionality is coming later this year.

You also use Scale S to weigh other things. It has a mode that lets you find the weight of a "baby, pet, luggage, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack", according to Wyze. Other features include a 3.5-inch LED display and a companion app you can use to set goals and track progress for up to eight different users. Scale S can sync data with Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health, too.

Wyze estimates the battery life at about 18 months with the included batteries.

If any of this interests you, the Wyze Scale S is now available to preorder from Wyze.com and will ship in November 2021 in the US.