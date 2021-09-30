Oakley and Roccat are combining forces to create gaming-compatible eyewear

(Pocket-lint) - Lifestyle eyewear giant Oakley has announced that it's teaming up with gaming peripheral manufacturer Roccat to craft headset-compatible eyewear for an unmatched gaming experience.

Oakley has had a partnership with Turtle Beach for a while now. Which makes a lot of sense as Turtle Beach has been building its gaming headsets with spectacle-friendly designs for years.

Now Roccat is owned by Turtle Beach, that company is getting involved in the partnership too. The result is a limited-edition collection of eyewear for gamers featuring the Oakley Metalink glasses with the instantly recognisable Roccat logo emblazoned on the side.

These gaming glasses use Oakley's Prizm Gaming lens technology to offer "exceptional" blue light filtration. The company says those lenses filter out 40 per cent of the blue light your screen emits allowing you to game at your best for longer.

The limited-edition Oakley x Roccat collection promises to provide improved vision alongside a seamless fit with Roccat's most popular gaming headsets. So these specs will not only alleviate blue light pressure on your eyes but help keep your ears and head comfortable too.

The collection of Oakley Metalink glasses is available with Oakley's Authentic Prescription lenses. It can be purchased now directly from the site or from Oakley stores in the US, UK, Germany, Japan and Singapore.