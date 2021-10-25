(Pocket-lint) - Finding a power bank or portable battery that can help you go on short trips with confidence that you'll never run out of power can be a challenge - so many of the options out there are huge and unwieldy, making it hard to use them casually.

That's why EcoFlow has brought out its newest portable power station, the RIVER mini, a svelte and sleek portable power station that could free up your personal and professional life hugely, reducing your need to be indoors and letting you live more freely. We've summarised a few of its most impressive features, right here.

All the power outlets you could need

Chunky power stations can be really useful, but there's a lot to be said for how much sleeker the RIVER mini is. It's got a subtle and chic outline and fits into any interior with its black design, making it a perfect choice for trips.

On top of that, though, it's hugely practical, with a wide range of charging options that can service up to eight devices at once - a 15W wireless charger, 2 AC output ports, 1 DC/car output port, and 4 USB output ports.

RIVER mini is designed to become a “Grab and Go” power station. It is lightweight at 2.85 kg and easy to carry, so it can make you feel home in the outdoors or wherever you want.

Lightning-fast charging

When you plug a device into a battery pack, whether it's a pocket-sized unit or a proper one like the RIVER mini, you want to have confidnce that it'll charge up quickly.

The superb power that RIVER mini offers means that is guaranteed. However, when it runs out of battery itself, you can also be sure that it can get charged back up super quickly. The RIVER mini supports AC input up to 300W, meaning that it will recharge from 0-80 percent in one hour and be fully charged in 1.5 hours. You can also recharge it via car port and solar panels.

X-Boost

EcoFlow has made sure that the RIVER mini can power bigger tools when it needs to by building in what it calls X-Boost Technology.

This lets it power some 600W appliances using its smart algorithm when required, to power basically any electronics you might need in the moment, from routers to fans, LED bulbs, phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, TVs or more.

This means that you're free to plan outdoor events and gatherings in the knowledge that you've got the power to make them run properly.

Totally free of distractions

Of course, when you're out and about, running devices from the RIVER mini, you don't want to drown in the noise of a loud generator running.

That's why EcoFlow designed it to be super silent - it runs and recharges at levels ranging from just 38-44db, and that's when you're within a metre of it.

The decibel output of RIVER mini is equivalent to the sound level of the library. Let that sink in! You could sit right next to it and happily read a book, that's how impressive it is.

A perfect choice

All of the above reasons showcase why the RIVER mini is such a great choice for anyone looking to pick up something to help power their life.

You can pick up the RIVER mini from EcoFlow's website right now, if you think it could be a great fit for you.