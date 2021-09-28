(Pocket-lint) - In recent years, portable solar panels have become increasingly popular amongst those who engage in dry camping and off-grid excursions. When you’re hitting the open road, there’s nothing quite as frustrating as when your phone runs out of power or your emergency weather radio dies, and there are no charging stations in sight. Portable solar panels allow you to generate the necessary electricity to remain powered up at all times.

Bluetti has recently unveiled two monocrystalline portable solar panels that can take your solar power efficiency to the next level. Bluetti has only recently entered the market, having released their first solar power generators in 2020. However, despite their limited history, they’ve already established themselves as reliable providers of solar panels, trusted by solar power users across the globe. Below, we discuss how Bluetti's PV120 and PV200 optimize solar power efficiencies.

Solar panels are available in three cell types — monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and amorphous. As the name suggests, monocrystalline cells are made from a single large silicon crystal. They’re widely considered the best cell types because they can produce high volumes of power with limited sunlight — they’re also less sensitive to high temperatures and more durable. As such, monocrystalline solar panels are widely considered the most efficient and effective solar panels.

Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are monocrystalline solar panels with an overall efficiency of 23% to 24%, making them the most efficient and durable solar panels.

All solar panels struggle with shading performance. For obvious reasons, shade (of any kind) is a solar panel’s worst enemy. In most solar panels, the solar battery cells have series connections that run at the same voltage. Because of this design, partial shading of even one solar panel significantly reduces the entire system’s power generation. In most solar panels, 10% shading in one solar panel can reduce the entire system’s power generation by 40%, leading to massive power loss.

Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are truly revolutionary because they include a sensible solution to this problem. In PV120 and PV200, the solar battery cells have parallel connections, which means every solar panel functions individually. As such, partial shading of one solar panel will only affect that individual panel’s production, so the overall loss of power will be negligible. As such, Bluetti PV120 and PV200 can resist power loss due to environmental obstructions, bird droppings, dirt, and other forms of partial shading.

While the monocrystalline cells facilitate optimal efficiency, the parallel connections prevent the loss of power due to obstructions and shading. Between these features, it’s fair to say that Bluetti PV120 and PV200 truly take solar power production and efficiency to the next level.

Bluetti PV120 and PV200 also include streamlined, waterproof, and portable designs. The PV series comes with an integrated handle of blue ABS material, and the ‘BLUETTI’ logo is printed brightly on each panel. The entire solar system has a one-piece waterproof coating covering all the cells, and the kickstand has a snap fastener design for optimal angle adjustment. These features ensure that Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are sleek, portable, and, above all, optimally waterproofed.

Bluetti has launched a massive sale for their solar generator bundles. Individually, the Bluetti PV200 is listed at $549 per piece, and the PV120 is $399 per piece. However, they’re offering a bundle of three PV200s and an AC200P, which brings the cost of the 200W panels down to $425 per piece. The massive sale will end at PDT 7:00 pm on the 30th of September. If you’re interested in the Bluetti PV120 and PV200 solar panels, grab the deal while you still can!