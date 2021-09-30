Make your own custom engravings with this brilliant tool

(Pocket-lint) - Laser engraving isn’t the easiest hobby for starters because it comes with inherent dangers and requires large and expensive hardware. But the cutting-edge Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro, an addition to the Ortur collection of laser engravers, makes the process safer, faster, and easier than ever before.

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro promises to make laser cutting and engraving an accessible hobby for DIYers and beginners. Unlike most other engraving machines, it can be assembled within 15 minutes with minimal complications, thanks to the incredibly clear set of instructions.

Below, we highlight the four factors in which the Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro truly shines.

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro is incredibly precise. It’s optimized with a 0.8mm x 0.15mm focal spot, which is a quarter of the size of other lasers that usually measure 0.23mm x 0.23mm. Precision is essential when it comes to engraving, and this device certainly doesn’t fall short.

Its laser power can be controlled with an accuracy of one-thousandth, and it uses a 12-bit precision PWM control signal, which means you can accurately reproduce the smallest of details, ideal for photorealism. Furthermore, the laser beam can cut through and engrave up to 9mm of plywood.

Aluminium spray paint

Anodised Aluminium

Black Acrylic

Bread

Color Paper

International chess

Leatherette

Mobile phone plastic shell

Wood

Mirror

This allows you to reproduce your ideas and designs with the utmost precision on hard and dense objects.

The following is an overview of the features that support optimal precision:

0.8mm x 0.15mm focal spot

Advanced high-power 2nd generation FAC technology

High-precision laser power with an accuracy of one-thousandth

Enhanced grayscale with 12-bit precision PWM control signal

50mm fixed-focus laser beam for a cutting depth of up to 9mm

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro is one of the fastest laser engraving machines on the market and certainly the fastest laser engraving tool suitable for beginners! It’s twice as fast as Laser Master 2 and thrice as fast as most other engraving tools, making it ideal for professionals.

The speed comes primarily from the Ortur Laser 1.5 series firmware, which increases the maximum speed from 4000mm/minute to 10000mm/minute. That basically means you can engrave close to 400 inches of space within a minute!

Besides the firmware, this engraving tool can sustain such a speed because of a high-speed USB CDC interface, which supports a baud rate of up to 2,000,000, which significantly reduces delays caused by command transmissions, thereby reducing the engraving time.

The following is an overview of the features that support faster engraving:

Ortur Laser 1.5 firmware

A maximum speed of 10000mm/minute

Baud rate of up to 2,00,000

Extremely lightweight components and moving parts

High-precision controls

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro is more reliable than most other engraving tools on the market. It has an all-modular construction, and the frame installation only requires a dozen screws. Furthermore, it comes with an extremely detailed instruction manual, complete with pictures, that allows beginners to assemble the device within 15 minutes.

One of the persistent issues with powerful laser engraving tools is that the body often shakes while working. However, the Laser Master 2 Pro has a full sheet metal and aluminium body that remains stable even when working at full capacity, which, in turn, improves the device’s lifespan and longevity.

The Laser Master 2 Pro also features scale marks that guide you towards the ideal positioning and adjustment. And it features a laser protection shield made of the same material used for laser eyeglasses, which ensures that your eyes will be safe from laser damage. Furthermore, the device’s cables are extremely flexible and tolerate high temperatures.

The following is an overview of the features that support improved reliability:

Modular construction

Accessible and detailed instruction manual

Full sheet metal and aluminium body

Inbuilt laser shield

Scale marks for adjustment

Flexible and durable cables

The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro has significantly increased its safety features compared to the previous Laser Master 2. That change is noteworthy and essential, especially since the Pro has been designed for beginners and newcomers.

When the laser device is tilted or displaced, the active position protection is triggered, which stops the laser immediately. This prevents the laser from shooting out of target and potentially hurting someone. Furthermore, the device automatically stops even when the computer crashes or malfunctions while engraving.

The Laser Master 2 Pro is equipped with exposure duration detection, which means the laser automatically stops when there’s no motion in the motors for a while. Furthermore, when it detects flame, it instantly shuts down and sounds an alarm. You can also press the emergency button to stop the machine instantly.

The following is an overview of the features that support user safety:

Active position protection

Laser beam safety

Exposure duration detection

Flame detection

Fire alarm

Emergency stop button

We're fast approaching an age where workshop hobbies become more and more accessible due to technological advancements. The Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro is certainly leading the charge when it comes to laser engraving.