(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has revealed the limited-edition Ghost collection with a new look for the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless and Apex 7 TKL keyboard.

If either of these awesome gaming peripherals has ever seemed appealing to you, then you're bound to raise an eyebrow and feel your wallet twitch at these latest variants.

SteelSeries TenKeyLess (TKL) keyboards are popular the world over and the Apex 7 is a legend among these styles of compact gaming keyboards. The Ghost Edition features that same form factor design with awesome features including an integrated OLED Smart Display, awesome per-key RGB illumination and a solid aluminium frame.

The highlights of the Ghost Edition are double-shot pudding keycaps and the gorgeous limited-edition ghost colourway which makes this board stand out wonderfully from the crowd.

The Ghost collection is even more appealing with the addition of the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost Edition mouse. The standard Aerox 3 wireless is one of our favourite lightweight gaming mice and already a real looker thanks to the honeycomb design and pleasing RGB.

Now it looks even better in the Ghost Edition colourway. Under the hood, it has all the same appeal too, with an ultra-lightweight 68g design, 100 per cent PTFE feet, 200-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities.

What more could you want?

The Apex 7 TKL Ghost Edition is available to buy now in North America for $149.99, EMEA for €179.99 and APAC for $179.99.

While the Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost Edition will set you back $59.99, €69.99 or $69.99 in APAC.