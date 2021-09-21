Corsair's upgraded M65 RGB mice now have tilting actions

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has revealed updates to its line-up of M65 tunable gaming mice with new technology and a wireless version for the first time ever.

These latest additions to the iconic M65 family of gaming mice include not only the classic M65 styling but also offer enhanced performance too.

The performance boosts include a 26,000 max DPI thanks to Corsair's Marksman optical sensor. An 8,000Hz polling rate with Corsair AXON hyper-processing for ultra-fast click registration. And a new intelligent lift-off distance technology called Sensor Fusion which uses a built-in six-axis gyro and accelerometer to detect when you've lifted the mouse off the desk and account for it.

That same gyro tech also has other uses too as it can be programmed in Corsair's iCUE software to register gestures so you can carry out actions with mouse movements. Assign a button press with just a tilt and Corsair says you can use that action to reload your weapon or change to another with ease.

The M65 RGB Ultra also boasts Corsair's Quickstrike buttons combined with OMRON optical switches and a zero-gap design to ensure you get instant responsiveness when gaming. It's also fully tunable with a premium aluminium frame and adjustable weight system that lets you go between 110g and 128g depending on your preference. All this is rounded off with eight programmable buttons and, naturally, some RGB lighting.

The star of the show might be the M65 RGB Ultra wireless though. Corsair has finally freed the M65 from wires and given users the option of Slipstream wireless or Bluetooth connections. That wireless model comes with 60 feet of range and 120-hour battery life too.

Both the wired and wireless versions are available to buy now.