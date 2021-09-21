Specialized expands electric MTB line-up with new Turbo Tero, designed for every ride

(Pocket-lint) - Specialized has launched the Turbo Tero, a new addition to the Turbo range of electric mountain bikes and expanding your options when you come to buy a mountain bike with power.

Specialized is known for its high-end full suspension e-MTBs like the like the Turbo Levo, but the Tero takes a step down, presenting a ride that's going to be more practical for everyday riders.

The Tero has an alloy hardtail design, with suspension for the 29-inch front wheel, wrapped in 2.3-inch Ground Control tyres and equipped with an SRAM or Shimano drivetrain depending on the model you choose.

There are several different versions of the Tero - 3.0, 4.0 and 5.0 - defining the spec level, with step-through and load-carrying versions too.

Packed into the downtube is the battery with the top-of-the-line 5.0 getting 710Wh battery and the latest Turbo Full Power 2.2 Motor, delivering 90Nm torque and 250W power. As you drop down the spec levels, the battery gets smaller and the torque reduces too, as do some of the other components.

That sees the 5.0 with 110mm Rock Shock Recon RL suspension and 11-speed SRAM G2 GX, the 4.0 with 110mm Rock Shock Recon TK and 11-speed SRAM NX, while the 3.0 gets 110mm SR Suntour XCM 32 suspension and a 9-speed Shimano Alivio drivetrain.

Specialized has designed the Tero to be a versatile bike, much more affordable than the full suspension models, but more practical for commuting, with the option for load carrying too, so it will be equally at home on the trails as it is on the school run; it will carry up to 27kg of extra load.

The power is designed to take the strain off the rider, help smooth out those hills, allowing you to ride further and faster - or to simply help you complete your commute without ending up as a sweaty mess.

You'll get up to 6 hours, or 90 miles, of riding assistance from that battery and you can charge it in the bike, or remove the battery for charging.

To help you control the application of this power - and to keep an eye on everything that's going on - there's the integrated MasterMind computer on the handlebars, designed specifically for this system and working with the Mission Control app on your phone.

That not only allows updates for your bike, but you can control the power modes so you can ensure that you'll still have power when you hit that big hill towards the end of your ride. You can also set up the system to work with your heart rate, so you can get a proper workout without too much assistance.

Mission Control and MasterMind also incorporate a security system, with an alarm system and power lock, so the motor won't work if your bike is stolen, securing it with a PIN.

The Turbo Tero will start at £2,900 for the Tero 3.0, ranging up to £4,500 for the Tero 5.0.