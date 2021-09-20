Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute electric bicycle available in very limited numbers

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 11
Serial 1
Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Mosh Tribute e-bike photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - At the tail-end of 2020, Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 electric bicycle was unveiled to the world. And people lost their minds.

When the Serial 1 went on sale, however, it arrived in various formats - as covered in our review here - but never in that original form.

Well, that's just changed: the Mosh/Tribute has gone on sale for $5,999 in the USA, largely depicting the original prototype. But there's just 650 of them being made, half of which are destined for Europe.

At the time of writing the large frame size has already sold out, so if you're looking for a medium frame then act fast. Pre-orders are open on the Serial 1 site right now, with shipping expected for 'holiday 2021'.

The Mosh/Tribute special edition comes with special flourishes: there's the Brooks leather saddle, the leather handlebar grips, black gloss paint and white Schwalbe tyres. It doesn't entirely ape the prototype though: the drive belt, for example, is black rather than brown; and there's a separate light rather than the illuminating S1 logo.

The Mosh/Tribute is similar to the Mosh/Cty, which we found the most 'Harley' to ride. The bike features a single-speed freewheel hub and 529Wh electric motor, allowing you to maintain speeds of up to 20mph.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 20 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Ikea Sjömärke turns (almost) any desk into a wireless charging pad
Ikea Sjömärke turns (almost) any desk into a wireless charging pad By Cam Bunton ·
HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse review: Lightweight but not lacking
HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse review: Lightweight but not lacking By Adrian Willings ·
Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute electric bicycle available in very limited numbers
Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute electric bicycle available in very limited numbers By Mike Lowe ·
  • Source: The First Limited-Edition S1 Series eBike is Available for Preorder Now! Delivering Holiday 2021 - serial1.com
  • Via: Harley-Davidson’s stunning first electric bike broke the internet – and now they’re actually selling them - electrek.co
Sections Gadgets