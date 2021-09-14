Take oral hygiene to the next level with the stylish Oclean W10 and Oclean Flow

(Pocket-lint) - Maintaining optimal oral hygiene involves flossing and brushing regularly using the correct techniques. Most people struggle to floss regularly because the process is tedious (and often painful). Smart water flossers and electric toothbrushes give you the flexibility and convenience necessary to maintain optimal oral hygiene, thereby ensuring your teeth and gums remain healthy for a lifetime.

Oclean, one of the world’s pioneers in smart oral and dental care technologies, has launched a stylish and compact water flosser called Oclean W10, following closely after their immensely successful electric toothbrush, Oclean Flow. The water flosser is designed with a minimalist concept and a hand strap, making it convenient for use anywhere you want.

Oclean is hosting a flash sale on their official website from the 23rd of August to the 30th of September 2021. If you purchase Oclean W10 and Oclean Flow from the official website during this period, you can receive a significant discount and a complimentary travel bag. So hurry up and update your oral hygiene products before the time runs out!

Product Price: $59.99

$59.99 Bundle: W10 Green + W10 PINK

W10 Green + W10 PINK Bundle Price: $114.99 + complimentary “travel bag”

$114.99 + complimentary “travel bag” Buy here

Bundle: Oclean Flow + 4 electric toothbrush heads

Oclean Flow + 4 electric toothbrush heads Final Price: $29.99 (43% off)

$29.99 (43% off) Buy here

The Oclean W10 is an incredibly stylish and sleek water flosser available in two colours — pastel green and pink. It’s made with a minimalist concept and features a hand strap for improved grip, making it convenient for use at home, work, or while travelling.

The Oclean W10 delivers 0.66mm waterjet at 1400 pulses per minute to dislodge all the food debris stuck in the interdental spaces between the teeth. It features 5 unique flow modes and 4 nozzles, making it ideal for tackling different dental requirements and braces. Some of the nozzles are specially designed to clean the gums and tongue, helping you maintain optimal gingival health.

Features 5 unique oral irrigation modes for different purposes and sensitivities

Includes a remaining water volume reminder, which calculates the remaining usage time

Includes 4 different nozzles for different purposes, such as cleaning teeth with braces, food stuck between the teeth, users with sensitive gums, and cleaning interdental spaces

Lasts for up to 4 hours with a single charge

Features a type-C USB input for wide applicability

Braces: People with braces can use the W10 to remove food debris easily.

People with braces can use the W10 to remove food debris easily. Food Debris: The water jet from W10 effectively dislodges food debris stuck between teeth.

The water jet from W10 effectively dislodges food debris stuck between teeth. Sensitive Gums: The W10 features periodontal nozzles and an irrigation mode suitable for people with extremely sensitive gums.

The W10 features periodontal nozzles and an irrigation mode suitable for people with extremely sensitive gums. Interdental Spaces: The W10 features nozzles specially designed to clean gaps between the teeth and prevent tooth decay.

Press the unlock button and insert the appropriate nozzle. Open the lid and refill the water tank. Select the appropriate oral irrigation mode according to your requirements. Aim the flosser between your teeth and hit the start button. Wash and rinse the flosser underwater and dry it with a piece of cloth.

A water flosser is an optimized oral care addition to your daily routine to deep clean interdental areas and along the gum line where insufficient cleaning might cause serious dental disease.

A water flosser is like a high-pressure water jet that can clean all parts of a car, and the water flosser adopts this principle to clean teeth. It can also improve the cleaning effect by adding different functions, pressure adjustment, frequency changes, etc.

The water flosser delivers a powerful water jet to not only clean the teeth but also massage the gums with its water flow, which promotes blood circulation in the gums, strengthens the local tissue resistance, and eliminates bad breath caused by poor oral hygiene.

The water flosser is more effective than other devices in treating plaque and gingivitis. If used daily, it can prevent dental disease, and compared to flossing, the water flosser is more teeth and periodontium friendly and causes nearly zero damage to the gums.

Oclean Flow is an extremely sleek electric toothbrush with a battery life of up to 180 days, which means most people only need to charge it twice a year. It’s an entry-level and reasonable electric toothbrush with a powerful motor of up to 38000 rpm.

The Oclean Flow also features 5 performance modes for different types of uses and sensitivities. The Morning and Night modes feature different vibration strengths, and an inbuilt 2-minute timer ensures you clean your teeth for the ideal length of time.

Features 5 brushing modes with different vibration strengths and frequencies

Superior brushing strength than other similarly-priced electric toothbrushes

Lasts for up to 180 days with a single charge

Features a type-C USB input for wide applicability

Travellers: It’s ideal for travel enthusiasts and business travellers because it’s lightweight and lasts for up to 180 days with a single charge.

It’s ideal for travel enthusiasts and business travellers because it’s lightweight and lasts for up to 180 days with a single charge. First-Time Users: It features 5 unique brushing modes, making it ideal for first-time users who need to be guided through the ideal brushing techniques.

If you’re interested in the Oclean W10 and Oclean Flow, you should ideally get these products from the official website. They’re offering an impression promotion on the website, allowing you to purchase these products at a significant discount and receive complimentary accessories, such as additional toothbrush heads or a traveller bag.

The following are some of the other advantages of shopping at the official website:

Return and exchange policy for the first 30 days

A warranty period of 2 years

Duty-free

Prompt customer service

Oclean has established itself as one of the leading producers of smart oral and dental care technologies. With the Oclean W10 and Flow, you can truly take your dental hygiene to the next level.