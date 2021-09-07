Now's your chance to get an EcoFlow portable power station at a great deal

(Pocket-lint) - EcoFlow's portable power stations range from super portable that you can take with your camping to a proper emergency solution should the lights go out at home. It offers a solution to any power solution you're after. And even better, you can get a robust and portable solar panel to go along with your new portable power station. And now, you can get an awesome deal on a number of EcoFlow's best products. So, have a look below to see what fantastic deals are available.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro

The RIVER Pro is the top of the range in the RIVER series. What sets it apart is the greater battery capacity. It comes in at 720Wh.

It also has a 600W output, and like the Max, will power up to 10 devices.

That extra battery capacity is essential if you're going for longer trips or carry more gear along with you. The Pro is quick to recharge too, taking an hour to get up to 80% from zero, and as little as 4 hours when connected to two 110W solar panels.

In fact, combining the RIVER Pro with solar panels makes for a pretty fantastic adventure setup.

The RIVER Pro retails for $649 but is now available for a short time for $549. Head over to EcoFlow or Amazon to buy now.

EcoFlow RIVER Max

You need electricity wherever you go, and charging devices from your car just doesn't cut it. To have some proper peace of mind, EcoFlow offers its RIVER Max portable power station.

It's got a capacity of 576Wh and aN output of 600W. That means you won't be short of power to charge whatever you might have on a trip away from home. It can power up to 10 devices simultaneously, perfect for when out in a large group or even when you take all your gadgets with you on your adventures.

EcoFlow's X-Stream Technology enables the RIVER Max to get from 0-80% in an hour, and to 100% in 1.6 hours. So, even when it does run out, it's super quick to get back to full capacity.

The RIVER Max retails for $549 but is now available for a short time for $449. Head over to EcoFlow or Amazon to buy now.

EcoFlow DELTA and 160W Solar Panel bundle

The EcoFlow DELTA is built for greater power needs than the RIVER Series. It's not to say you can't take it along with you on trips, but it's not as portable as the RIVER Max or Pro.

It's made for home use more than anything. So, if a storm hits and you're left without the power grid to keep the lights on, the DELTA is there for you.

The DELTA has 1800W output, so powers nearly anything in your home, and a 1260Wh battery capacity. While it won't keep your house powered for days on end, it's great for emergency uses. It is also small enough to take along for trips too.

Like the RIVER models, it'll go from 0-80% charge in an hour, and to full in 1.6 hours.

The 160W Solar Panel is the best companion to the Delta too. It's perfect to keep the DELTA topped up for when you don't need it, and fantastic to take along for trips, so you can keep it constantly charged. The best yet is the 21-22% conversion efficiency.

The EcoFlow DELTA and 160W Solar Panel bundle retails for $1,848 but is now available for a short time for $1,599. Head over to EcoFlow or Amazon to buy now.

EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel

The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel is no slouch when it comes to efficiency, with a claimed 21-22%. That's class-leading. And when you consider the small 7kg (15.5lbs) size and robust construction, it means you don't need to leave it safe at home. It's the perfect addition to any portable power station.

Charging times may not be as quick as a wall charger, but it'll get a RIVER Pro fully charged between 6-12 hours, obviously depending on the weather conditions. But thanks to the EcoFlow MPPT power station algorithm, you'll know that it is extracting all that it can from any weather condition.

The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel retails for $449 but is now available for a short time for $299. Head over to EcoFlow or Amazon to buy now.