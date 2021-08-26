(Pocket-lint) - Those of you who are still fans of Kanye West might be interested in a new music gadget he's created. It's called the Donda Stem Player.

Donda Stem Player is a puck-shaped device that lets you “customise any song", according to the device’s website. It's named after West's mother, who passed away years ago and is the inspiration for his "Donda" upcoming album. The device was developed by West’s Yeezy Tech brand and electronics company Kano.

The Donda Stem Player is made of a tan “soft silicone blended skin".

Features include a headphone jack and Bluetooth support (it does simultaneous Bluetooth and audio jack playback), a USB-C port, volume buttons, speakers, a haptic engine, and 8GB of storage. There are also four "touch-sensitive light sliders" on top that allow you to - supposedly - control it and customise songs.

Donda Stem Player supports several music formats, too, such as:

.AIFF

.AIF

.FLAC

.M4A

.MP3

.WAV

.WAVE

.AAC

.ALAC

.MP4.

From what we can tell, the Donda Stem Player is a music creation gadget that allows you to adjust "any song" to your liking.

But there are still a lot of unknowns. According to the device's website, here's what you can do with it:

Control vocals, drums, bass, and samples

Isolate parts

Add effects

Split any song into stems

It also claims to offer the following tools and capabilities:

4-channel lossless audio mixing

Realtime loop and speed control

Tactile effects

One hits

Live samples

Save, playback, and share mixes

Customise colors

Yes. There are some videos floating around the internet that appear to show how the Donda Stem Player works. Here's one example:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFE IS SO YEEZY - KW Archive (@lifeissoyeezy)

Donda Stem Player currently has a “summer” release date. But West is notorious for not releasing his albums on time or as promised, so this could get delayed.

Donda Stem Player is available to pre-order now for $200 in the US. The device's website said it will ship with West’s upcoming “Donda" album.

West's next album has a 29 August 2021 release date on the iTunes Store.