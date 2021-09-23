These charging and connection essentials will make your life easier

(Pocket-lint) - Modern laptops and devices have a lot going for them, but it's still safe to say that a few accessories can massively improve the user experience - whether that means unlocking way faster rates of charging, or actually being able to connect various devices to your computer.

That's why UGREEN's range of accessories is such a God-send - it's got dongles to help you stay connected whether you need to connect to the internet, give a presentation on the big screen, or just use a USB drive, and more besides, as well as chargers to ensure that your devices all get powered up as efficiently as possible.

If you're anything like us, you have about 20 charging bricks in various drawers and cupboards around your home, for different devices. Well, this could solve that problem - UGREEN's all-in-one charger can leverage a huge 65W of power to charge up to four devices at once.

It's got three USB Type C ports for your more up-to-date devices, and an older USB port since you still very much need one sometimes. The charger will adjust its power rates to suit your device, for optimal charging all round.

If you want a smaller charging brick, though, whether it's for travel or to fit into a smaller space, UGREEN also has a superb single-charging brick that still manages to to bring an impressive 20W of power to the table.

That's enough to fast-charge plenty of phones, but the real star here is the design of the brick, which is absolutely tiny and brilliant for throwing in a backpack or bag as you move around. That way, you're never short of a charger.

If you've got a relatively new MacBook, or any number of other laptops like it, you might be finding that coping with just a single USB Type-C port can be a nightmare, especially if you need to connect to the internet or read an SD card.

That's why UGREEN has this superb dongle, which brings a huge range of connectors to town, including microSD, SD, ethernet, HDMI and multiple USB ports. This means you can hook up a wide range of accessories, hugely handy for work and study.