(Pocket-lint) - It's not often we cover a restaurant launch on Pocket-lint, but then it's not often a restaurant launches with a fully-immersive dining experience powered by detailed projections and themed around the world of DC comics.

Park Row in London has got a few different themed areas for visitors to check out, all based on elements of the world of DC's comics, in particular Batman's Gotham City, and you'll see plenty of nods to villains like Catwoman and Penguin as you move around it.

Book in for the £200 per person Monarch Theatre, though, and you'll get a far more out-there experience. Epson has worked with the restaurant to create a closed-off room where you can sample an 11-course tasting menu, each dish representing a character you'll recognise.

It's narrated by a guide, but the real flair is provided by Epson's projection tech, which can change the entire feeling of the room based on the course. We went for a meal there earlier this week and were blown away by the differences it could make you feel.

We ate the Joker's course in a padded cell, sampled Superman's dessert in a cornfield outside Smallville and enjoyed Poison Ivy's delicacies in a slowly decaying forest and the effects were impressive every time. Of course, it helped that the food is extremely high quality, too.

The Monarch Theatre is open for bookings now if you've got the budget, and we think it could be a glimpse into where high-brow dining could be headed, so check it out if you're in London sometime soon and have a penchant for DC. Just be warned - there's a strict 'no costume' policy!