Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
TfL TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Transport for London's e-scooter rental trials have extended to the heart of the UK's capital. Westminster is the latest borough to now offer the service.

MPs and other vistors to the area can now whizz around the Houses of Parliament and the West End on trial e-scooters from Lime, Dott and Tier.

The borough has been added to an already healthy list of London zones: Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, Canary Wharf, City of London, Lambeth and Southwark.

"We’re pleased that Westminster has joined our rental e-scooter trial, after working closely with them to ensure this expansion meets the needs of those living in, working in and visiting the borough. This second expansion of the trial area will provide even more data and insights on the long-term role e-scooters could play in a sustainable future for the capital," said TfL's e-scooter trial lead, Helen Sharp.

E-scooters in London must meet specific safety needs. This includes a mandatory e-learning safety course for those renting one for the first time, zonal parking, and a 12.5mph speed limit. Some areas are limited further, with just 8mph allowed.

Pricing takes into account those on lower incomes. Rental costs from £3.25 to £3.40 for a 15-minute ride.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 2 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Anker's Nano II chargers arrive to upgrade your charging
Anker's Nano II chargers arrive to upgrade your charging By Max Freeman-Mills ·
TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster
TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster By Rik Henderson ·
30 hilariously terrible life hacks that we wouldn't recommend using
30 hilariously terrible life hacks that we wouldn't recommend using By Adrian Willings ·