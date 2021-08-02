TfL e-scooter rentals now available in Westminster

(Pocket-lint) - Transport for London's e-scooter rental trials have extended to the heart of the UK's capital. Westminster is the latest borough to now offer the service.

MPs and other vistors to the area can now whizz around the Houses of Parliament and the West End on trial e-scooters from Lime, Dott and Tier.

The borough has been added to an already healthy list of London zones: Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, Canary Wharf, City of London, Lambeth and Southwark.

"We’re pleased that Westminster has joined our rental e-scooter trial, after working closely with them to ensure this expansion meets the needs of those living in, working in and visiting the borough. This second expansion of the trial area will provide even more data and insights on the long-term role e-scooters could play in a sustainable future for the capital," said TfL's e-scooter trial lead, Helen Sharp.

E-scooters in London must meet specific safety needs. This includes a mandatory e-learning safety course for those renting one for the first time, zonal parking, and a 12.5mph speed limit. Some areas are limited further, with just 8mph allowed.

Pricing takes into account those on lower incomes. Rental costs from £3.25 to £3.40 for a 15-minute ride.