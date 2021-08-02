Anker's Nano II chargers arrive to upgrade your charging

(Pocket-lint) - On the one hand, chargers might not be the most exciting bit of tech in your home, but on the other they almost certainly power the things you use the most. Whether it's your phone or your laptop, most of us are making do with the default plugs, either getting slow speeds or lugging huge bricks around.

Anker makes some of the best battery packs and chargers out there, and it's just refreshed its lineup when it comes to plugs - the new Nano II lineup is mighty impressive, and a proper upgrade on, for example, the plug that comes with a MacBook.

The most obvious benefit comes in shrinking them down to the smallest size possible, hence the Nano name, and the 30W version is less than half the size of a normal and equivalent MacBook charger. That's without any loss of speed, though.

Even better, Anker's on-board tech will work out what you're plugging in and charge it at the best rate, so if you opt for the full-power 65W version you don't have to worry about frying your phone or any other gadget.

In terms of pricing, the three versions available will set you back as follows:

65W - £32.99

45W - £27.99

30W - £23.99

Anker is crediting the shrinkage compared to its last-gen Nano plugs largely to Gallium Nitride (GaN) II tech that's made things smaller, and we're happy enough to accept that. Having been using them for a couple of weeks, we won't be going back to our old chargers, that's for sure.