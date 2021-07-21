(Pocket-lint) - The next iteration of Battlefield might be a few months off, but that isn't stopping Western Digital from helping us get excited and prepared for it.

The company has revealed details of a special limited edition bundle that's available in the run-up to the Battlefield 2042 release later this year.

That bundle, snappily titled the WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle, comes with a 500GB or 1TB drive and a code for Battlefield 2042 on PC.

squirrel_widget_5763228

NVMe drives are a great way to speed up your gaming machine or to help reduce game load times. We're written before about the joy of these nippy drives and how to install them. The SN750 SE NVMe is designed to give you a satisfying boost with sequential read speeds up to 3,600 MB/s and the added bonus of a Battlefield code too.

Naturally buying the drive doesn't give you early access to the game, but you will get a copy of Battlefield's 2042 standard edition and the pre-order bonuses included with it too.

Considering the price, this bundle certainly seems like a good deal for fans of the franchise and for those looking for an upgrade.