5 Best Credit Repair Companies of 2021

Credit Saint is our number one pick in the best credit repair companies list because they check in a number of our boxes. Firstly, we shall understand who they are and what they stand for. Then, we shall discuss their features in detail as you read on.

It is highly regarded in the credit repair industry, and you can find excellent reviews about them from customers. They started operating in 2004. They began with a motive to help Americans fix their credit problems and help them with their credit histories.

They have consistently maintained an excellent A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau since 2007. This is a big deal because it is not easy to maintain this level of consistency.

They value transparency as well as reliability. Plus, Credit Saint offers a free consultation and a ninety-day money-back guarantee.

You can get started with your credit repair process with some simple steps with Credit Saint. You will have to start with booking a free consultation. Their financial advisors will evaluate your credit as they go through all the details one by one.

Next, you will have to verify your identity via email. Then, you can choose a monthly plan. The plans range from $79.99 to $119.99 per month.

Once you become their official client, they will work with credit bureaus to remove the inaccurate and negative items. They work in a 45-day cycle, and once the cycle is complete, you will get an updated credit report. If you want to continue improving your credit, you can, or you can cancel anytime.

Here are some of the key features Credit Saints offer:

Ninety-day Money Back Guarantee: While most credit repair services offer some form of a refund, Credit Saint offers a full refund. In addition, they offer a full refund if your credit history has not improved on the 90th day after signing up.

Affordable Plans: Credit Saint offers various plans in the affordable range. In addition, they offer three different plans where one costs more than the next one. The plans include a polish, remodel, and clean slate plan.

Cancel Anytime: You can cancel your subscription with Credit Saint anytime. Plus, they will not charge you any additional fees for cancelling the subscription. In addition, they offer a smooth transfer from one plan to another.

High Rankings: They have acquired an A-plus ranking from the Better Business Bureau for over a decade. These ratings ensure their relationship with the clients and work in the industry.

Great Service: They offer an extremely client-friendly service. You might not meet them in person, but you can easily reach them via email or phone. Also, an advisor will call you once a month with an update.

Three credit repair plans to choose from

Two plans include credit monitoring

90-day money-back guarantee

Affordable plans

Customer service is excellent

Flexible cancellation service

Not available in Kansas, Georgia, and South Carolina

Limited disputes per month with low-tier plans

Lexington Law is one of the most popular credit repair companies in the country. They offer service for customers from all 50 states in the country. This Utah-based firm can be an excellent choice for you if you are looking to remove some negative items to fix your credit report.

It was founded in 1991 as a law firm. Now, they provide various services, including straightening out your credit scores. Also, they have attorneys and paralegals on staff.

With two decades of experience, they can help you remove all the misleading and unjust negative items from your history. They will also equip you with the tools and skills to maintain a good credit score in the future.

You can start with Lexington Law very easily. In the first phase, you can consult with the attorneys and paralegals from the company. They will verify your information and start assessing your credit report.

Then, they will decide which items in your credit to remove. Finally, they will remove all the negative items from your report if they do not meet the criteria.

If you find any misleading negative items or inaccuracies in your reports, Lexington Law's attorneys will help you with that. They will send letters to three different credit bureaus requesting to remove those items.

Also, within 48 hours of signing up with Lexington Law, they will contact you. A personal representative will aid through the process and obtain credit reports from three credit bureaus. The bureaus are Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian.

Once they analyze the report, you can start with the removal process. Your representatives will interact with you throughout the process as well. If issues are not resolved, they will escalate the problem in the company.Highlights

Lexington Law offers numerous features that have set a high standard for other companies. Here are some highlights.

Fair Pricing of Plans: They offer plans with numerous features that can fit in most budgets. Lexington Law is not a cost-prohibitive company; therefore, you can easily choose your plans.

Three Plans to Choose from: Lexington Law offers three different plans with three different service levels. The plans are Concord Standard, Concord Premier, and Premier Plus. The price ranges from $89.90 to $129.95.

Legal Team: This feature is one of the main reasons behind their success. Lexington Law ensures that all their clients get precise legal advice since they employ attorneys and paralegals. Therefore, their staff is highly efficient in improving your credit score.

Excellent Credit Analysis: They offer high-quality credit analysis. You will be assigned a paralegal to ensure you get all the required advice and service.

Impressive Customer Service: Lexington Law offers a professional service with courteous staff. They are available weekdays from 7 am to 7 pm. Plus, you can start the process anytime online.

High-Quality Reliable Counselling: They assign paralegals to all their clients to assist them personally. Hence, every client will get individually focused counseling that is reliable.

Over a decade of experience

Employs attorneys and paralegals

Offer abundant free educational resources

Personalized support

Active customer support

Three-tiered plan system

Do not have an impressive Better Business Bureau rating

Charge additional fees for credit report pulls

Next up, we have CreditRepair.com, a popular credit monitoring agency. They are popular for various reasons, and one of them is that they have an impressive track record. Therefore, it is clear that they have established a strong reputation in the industry.

This company is based in Seattle, Washington. They started in the year 2012. All the employees in the company share the same goal to help people through credit repair.

CreditRepair.com also provides counselling for clients to overcome their credit issues. They also help in cleaning up their files, improving their scores, and acquiring debt solutions. Therefore, their client will be able to achieve good credit in the long run.

One of the most impressive features about CreditRepair.com is that they help people raise their credit scores while providing them with tools to help themselves. These tools can help you make a real difference in your financial freedom, allowing you to handle many financial challenges in the future.

They work by removing inaccuracies, negative additions, and disputes. Additionally, they also offer a free credit consultation.

You will have to pay an initial set-up fee on the website and commit recurring monthly fees. Then, CreditRepair.com will assess your credit report by three credit bureaus.

Once you have your plan completely set up, they will monitor your credit and find out the inaccuracies. Then, they will remove it immediately since they know it can harm your credit score.

They have a vast knowledge of legalities and experience with consumer credit rules. Therefore, they can help you with your report and ensure an accurate entry.

You will receive information at every stage of assessment, as well as text and email alerts. You can check all of this on an online personal dashboard.

Here are some highlights that shines light upon the best features of CreditRepair.com:

Excellent Reputation: CreditRepair.com has a strong reputation as a credit repair company. They have numerous client testimonials and reviews backing their reputation. Therefore, you can be safe with your details with CreditRepair.com.

Simple Process: Many companies in the credit repair domain provide a very complicated process. Therefore, it will take a lot of time and effort to get started. However, CreditRepair.com offers a straightforward process that occurs in three simple steps.

Resource and Education: They help you make important decisions and identify all the errors in your file. Additionally, they offer to help you understand credit improvement, loans, savings, and many other financial topics.

Solid Record of Results: They provide a solid record of the assessments and results. They will constantly update you with various information regarding your file.

Mobile App: CreditRepair.com offers mobile apps for both android and iOS devices. Additionally, they also provide you with a personal online dashboard. This feature will help you keep the score of the analysis.

Constant Update: You will receive a constant update with CreditRepair.com. You can track them on your mobile app or personal online dashboard. In addition to that, they also provide a constant update of the process via emails and text alerts.

Offers comprehensive education on credit score management

Provides an efficient three-step process

Straightforward registration

Solid reputation in the industry

Expert advice

Affordable pricing

Not an accredited Better Business Bureau member

Very little information available about the company

Sky Blue Credit Repair offers excellent credit repair services. They are credible, offer reliable results, and provide a clear pricing structure. We shall discuss more details on Sky Blue Credit Repair as you read on.

Sky Blue Credit Repair is a company based in Boca Raton, Florida, and they operate in all 50 states. They offer credit monitoring and score assistance to people across the country.

Sky Blue Credit Repair offers an affordable plan. They provide excellent service to help you rebuild your credit score. However, you will have to pay an initial set-up fee of $79 and commit to a monthly fee of $79.

Additionally, they offer a free consultation, and only if they can solve the issues will they go ahead with the project. Therefore, they confidently offer a 90 day money-back guarantee during the first ninety days of your membership. So, if you are not happy with their credit repair service, you will get a full refund of your money.

If you are a second member, you can avail of a discount of up to 50% with Sky Blue Credit Repair. The offer will be on the initial fee and monthly fee. Plus, they offer a couple’s discount as well which is $39 per month.

Moreover, they offer excellent customer service. You can contact their customer support team if you have any queries. Their team is always happy to help their customers.

Furthermore, they have an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau. Above all, they have had only 12 customer complaints in the past three years.

Sky Blue Credit Repair offers various features that have given them a strong reputation over the years. Here are some highlights of the company:

Condition-free 90-Day Guarantee: Sky Blue Credit Repair is highly confident in its service. Therefore, they offer a condition-free 90-day money-back guarantee. This feature can reassure clients with confidence in their services.

Effective Error Identification: A Sky Blue Credit Repair representative will contact you after registering in their online form. The company will identify disputes on your report, and they will do all the hard work for you, including charge-offs, missed payments, and errors in judgments.

Exceptional Pace of Work: They offer an exceptional speed of working. They will dispute more than 12 to 13 inquiries every 35 days with five per bureau. Also, Sky Blue Credit Repair is one of the fastest rates of work in the credit repair industry.

Internal Dispute Handling: Sky Blue Credit Repair offers to handle all the disputes internally. Therefore, it can save you a lot of time, and you will not have to go through any difficult processes. They will take care of the workloads and include your contact information with each dispute.

Assistance and Education: Sky Blue Credit Repair provides an excellent level of assistance to their customers. This assistance will help you find things that you can improve. Also, they provide you with information that will help you with solving problems in the future.

Customized Disputes: They do not hand out standard letters to bureaus and creditors. Sky Blue Credit Repair will send only personalized letters relevant to your circumstances.

Easy to cancel or pause membership

Cost structure is simple

Offer tailored services

90-day money-back guarantee

Exceptional customer service

Work at an exceptional pace

Comes with additional costs

Can be a DIY credit repair at times

Finally, on our list of the top credit repair companies, we have The Credit Pros. This company has numerous impressive features to offer to its clients. If you’d like to find out if this is the company for you, please go ahead and read on.

The Credit Pros is located at Newark, in New Jersey. It was founded in 2009, and ever since, they have maintained an excellent track record. They have been consistently removing incorrect information from customer's credit reports.

They offer a very straightforward process. It starts with a free consultation, and it is available in Spanish as well as English languages. The free consultation includes a one-on-one discussion with a certified FICO professional.

They will provide you with various options to solve your problem. It includes validation of debt letters for creditors, goodwill letters written to creditors, desist and cease letters given to collection agencies. Additionally, you can access their portal 24/7 in the web version.

They offer special solutions if you have to pay all your debt. It is called the Snowball and Avalanche debt system. These systems have excellent designs that will help you improve your credit score considerably.

They offer a money management program as well. It is comprehensive and efficient. It offers the Snowball and Avalanche system and access to The Credit Pros Legal Network.

Here are some highlights of one of the best credit repair companies, The Credit Pros:

Amazing Customer Service: They offer excellent customer service and promise to respond to all your requests promptly. You can contact them via a toll-free phone number or an email. However, they do not offer 24/7 service as they are available only from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm ET.

Affordable Packages: They offer one of the most affordable packages in the credit repair industry. Their basic plan starts from $19 per month. Also, their highest package is affordable since it costs about $149 per month.

Four Plans To Choose From: They offer four different plans to choose from, and each of their prices varies accordingly. The base plan is CreditSentry Monitoring, which costs $19 initially + $19 monthly. They also offer a Money Management plan, Prosperity Package, and Success Package.

Unlimited Disputes With Success Plan: Their final and most expensive package, the Success Plan ($149 initially + $149 monthly), offers endless disputes. However, it is one of the most valuable options available in the market. Therefore, it can be highly beneficial for people with higher negative scores to purchase this option.

Legal Representation: The Credit Pros offers legal representation when it is necessary. If your credit situation is complicated, you can rely on The Credit Pros.

Provides a protected and secure space for your private information

Easy cancellation at any time

Various advanced strategies with The Credit Pros

Professional and friendly customer service

Mobile app available

Quick and easy processing of disputes

Upfront fee with the monthly plans

24/7 phone support not available

We started by making a long list of credit repair companies that have a good reputation. Our list grew extremely lengthy since many companies provide excellent services to let you know how to raise your credit score.

We went through the details of all the companies that made it to the long list. Then, we researched each brand by studying all their features, offers, and discounts. Subsequently, we analyzed their customer service and the value they provide for the money.

Also, we went through all the client reviews and testimonials. We sourced it from various websites and people from real life who have used the service.

Next, we began eliminating the company names that did not match our high standards. Then, we were left with a bunch of companies that stood apart from the rest.

After more research and studies, we cut down our list further. Finally, we were left with only the 5 top names in the industry.

Then, we further collected information on their features, pros, and cons. We also took input from niche experts, long-term clients, and other reputed voices in the industry. At last, we made this list of the best credit repair companies.

We considered several factors when making the long list. Furthermore, we consider several more important factors to make this shortlist of the top five credit repair companies.

You can take a quick glance at the things that we looked for in a credit repair company. We considered each company if they had the following features or advantages:

They should have a track record of resolving problems with situations similar to yours, including fixing credit report errors or other negative credit scores. How long they have been in the industry matters for various reasons. One such reason is, the longer the companies have existed, the better experience they will have with handling your credit. They should be legitimate, which means they should not violate any FTC rules and regulations. Plus, they should adhere to the local laws. They should not remove any legitimate negative information since it is better to avoid a company that does anything illegal. You should know whether they offer a free or paid consultation; this is important since credit repair services will review your report before considering what can and cannot be done. They should offer their clients all available options. Availability of a performance warranty. Finally, client testimonials and reviews.

We present our final list of the top credit repair companies to you after a comparative evaluation of these factors. So go ahead and find which company can suit your needs the best.

The best credit repair company will offer you various ways to help you deal with disputes. They will save you a lot of precious hours and tons of frustration.

To help avoid complications regarding credit scores, you will have to look for more options. Therefore, we have curated some of the best options for you in this article.

But, how do you know which is the best credit repair company for you?

Here is a list of factors to consider when choosing the best credit repair companies for all your needs. We advise you to look for these factors to ensure you are picking the most valuable service.

The best credit repair companies will have a reliable track record before anything else. However, with anything related to money management, you need to trust the organization first. This is especially true when it comes to something like credit scores that involve legal details.

A good track record will consist of fewer customer complaints and more positive reviews. Also, the company should not be involved in any scam or fraudulent cases. This measure will ensure your information, money, and the time you spend with them is worth it.

Therefore, always look for a company's reputation before committing to make any payments. This action will avoid unnecessary serious unfortunate experiences.

Many reputed credit repair agencies offer a free consultation that can help you immensely. A free consultation will help you understand whether you need a company's help or not. Also, it will help you understand whether the company can help you or not.

Completing a free consultation will also allow the company to review your reports. Additionally, they can check for any incorrect items in your report. This feature will help both parties consider and purchase a suitable package.

Most companies mentioned above in the list of the top credit repair companies offer a free consultation, which can make it easier for you to choose.

Moreover, a free consultation with an expert will help you clear a lot of doubts. It includes all your queries regarding their service and payments, credit history, and expert recommendations.

Plus, it will also improve your faith in the company since they will not charge you any money until they know they can help you.

The best credit repair company will offer you an excellent credit monitoring service. In addition, various companies in the industry offer free monitoring services.

They will function by tracking your credit history and alerting you when there is something wrong. It includes any change to your score, potential fraud, and suspicious behaviour.

Plus, these companies will also lay out all your information in a simple format that is easy to read. It will help you in understanding your financial behaviour and how it affects your credit reports.

However, companies that offer credit monitoring usually charge more on top of their credit repair service charges. Nonetheless, it is beneficial to have a credit monitoring service. Hence, look for credit monitoring and consider paying the extra money for your safety.

The Better Business Bureau ranking is a vital factor to look for when you are finding the best credit repair companies. Some companies have a rating with the Better Business Bureau along with accreditation.

The ratings range from the highest, grade A+, to the lowest grade, F. If the company has an F rating, it is a warning from the Better Business Bureau for customers. Therefore, if you find a company with an F rating, it is better to steer clear of it – you don’t want this decision to cost you while you get your credit act together!

This factor indicates how many customer complaints the credit repair company has received. Plus, it indicates the Better Business Bureau's stance on the company's reputation.

Also, Credit Saint has maintained A+ ratings since its inception in the year 2007. Hence, make sure to consider the BBB ratings.

Almost all credit repair companies charge a monthly fee. The monthly packages can range anywhere from $19 per month to $150 per month. However, many companies charge above this average amount as well.

Additionally, most of the companies offer various packages with varying monthly charges. These packages will have features included according to the pricing.

For example, Lexington Law offers three different plans. These plans include the Concord Standard Plan, Concord Premier Plan, and Premier Plus Plan.

Each plan offers a different service with consideration to its cost. It ranges from $9.90 to $129.95. Therefore, before you begin with shortlisting, consider checking your budget with the monthly fees they charge.

However, the price does not always indicate the quality of service. Nonetheless, it is vital to know the monthly fee and other payment structures before you shortlist your options.

Some companies charge a first-work fee or a set-up fee in addition to the monthly payments. Although the Credit Repair Organizations Act prohibits companies from charging any fees before working for you, it still happens. This is because many companies have found a way to get around this law.

Besides, a large number of legitimate and reputable companies charge set-up fees. For instance, Credit Pros charge about $19 as an initial payment and $19 monthly for their CreditSentry Monitoring Plan.

Nonetheless, they offer excellent service and solutions to your problems.

On the other hand, various highly-reputed companies do not charge any set-up fees. Therefore, make sure to weigh in this factor and look for the best credit repair companies. Also, make sure to work on this factor in your overall budget.

There is no authoritative commission that rates the stability of credit repair companies like other sections of the financial industry. Therefore, we do not have any reliable information on their stability.

However, we can use the number of years of the company in the industry as an alternative for evaluating stability. Their years in the industry matters because it demonstrates their long-term commitment to the business.

Long years in the industry also ensures that the company is not likely to go out of business when you are paying for its service. Plus, it adds to the experience as well as the efficiency of their service.

Therefore, it is better to stick with a company with long experience in the industry. Generally, companies with experience of fewer than five years have poor stability.

Nonetheless, companies with six to ten years' experience can offer you good services. If you want nothing less than the best when it comes to stability, you can go with companies that have more than 15 years of experience.

One of the best ways to see if a company is good for your needs is by gauging their customer service. The best credit repair companies will always have excellent customer support service.

This feature will indicate how much a company values their clients and how much interest they take in guiding their clients on the right path.

They will offer customer service from knowledgeable professionals who are friendly and kind enough to answer all your queries. Also, they will monitor the clients' credit scores to help them achieve better results.

Additionally, some companies will assign each client with a personal advisor. This feature will ensure that your scores and credit history are given specific attention.

Therefore, look for a company that can provide personalized services. Also, the company must provide friendly and favorable customer support service.

If you still have any doubts or inquiries, we hope this section can clear it all out. We have tried to answer as many frequently asked questions as possible. Hopefully, you will find answers to all your doubts here.

Credit repair is a challenging and time-consuming endeavour. Although it is possible to repair your credit scores on your own, there will be a lot you will miss out on without professional help.

Firstly, credit repair companies have a special set of skills, unlike an average person. They are aware of ways to utilize federal consumer protection laws to assert your rights.

Such laws include FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act), FCBA (Fair Credit Billing Act), and FDCPA (Fair Debt Collections Practices Act), among others.

Secondly, hiring the best credit repair companies will help you save a lot of time. You will always have better things to do than spend your time learning about credit reporting and consumer law.

Although you can get quick success when you do it yourself, you will likely need professional help for long-term solutions.

It is nearly impossible for even the best credit repair companies to promise 100% guaranteed results. It is because credit reports are highly complex documents, and they change rapidly. For example, it changes when you make payments and when you miss a payment.

Therefore, as a client, you should be aware that you cannot expect guaranteed results. However, they can always provide the best results possible for your credit score.

Nonetheless, some companies provide better results than others. Therefore, you need to pick the right company for your needs and budget for the best results.

Different credit repair companies are good at removing different negative items. Also, they dispute various negative additions with the creditors. Some of the most prominent items the best credit repair companies remove are listed here:

Late payments

Judgments

Charge-offs

Out-of-date additions

Collections

Debt settlements

Foreclosure

Repossessions

Hard inquiries

Identity theft

The answer depends on the individual’s problems. It can take anywhere from three weeks to six months before you see any progress.

On the other hand, several complex credit issues can take more than six months. Therefore, you should not expect to see results immediately.

The best credit repair companies are responsible for writing dispute letters and communicating with credit bureaus. Plus, they will actively remove the negative items from your report.

Henceforth, it helps if the company offers additional features. So, look for a credit repair company that not only helps you manage but also improves your credit score. However, we would recommend you to go for Credit Saint since they’ve acquired an A+ ranking from the Better Business Bureau for over a decade.

