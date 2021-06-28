Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Own a WD My Book Live device? You might want to unplug it now

- Malicious software is wiping all user data

(Pocket-lint) - Western Digital has made an announcement warning that all owners of My Book Live devices should consider turning off their storage device to protect it from malicious threats. 

The company made a post on its community forums stating that it has determined there's an issue where some users are finding all their data being erased from the devices. 

The My Book Live NAS system had its last firmware update way back in 2015 but now a new issue has arisen which could potentially cause you to lose all your data if you're not careful:

"Western Digital has determined that some My Book Live devices are being compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device. The My Book Live device received its final firmware update in 2015. We understand that our customers’ data is very important. At this time, we recommend you disconnect your My Book Live from the Internet to protect your data on the device. We are actively investigating and we will provide updates to this thread when they are available."

Obviously not an ideal situation to be in but Western Digital is seemingly looking for solutions. In the meantime, it's simply recommended that you disconnect your drive from the internet so it cannot be remotely accessed. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
