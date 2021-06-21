(Pocket-lint) - Up your BBQ game and save money this Prime Day with a 30 per cent saving on the Meater Plus smart meat thermometer.

Meater offers one of the best smart thermometers on the market to help you cook the best and most succulent, tasty meat or fish each and every time.

Meater Plus lets you pop the thermometer in whatever you're cooking then monitor the cook remotely from your phone. With this smart setup, you'll get data on estimated cooking times as well as alerts and notifications so you can ensure your meat is cooked to perfection.

With this smart upgrade to your BBQ arsenal, you'll no longer have to spend so much time going back and forth to monitor your meat and checking to see whether it's done.

The Meater smart thermometer is designed to turn home cooks into professionals or at least to make your life a heck of a lot easier. There are no wires and no fuss. The smart thermometer monitors both the internal temps of your meat and the ambient surrounding temp too. It's safe to wash and obviously safe to cook with but can be used in the BBQ and in pans. The battery even lasts as much as 24 hours on a single charge.

Sounds great, doesn't it? Your food should taste great too and your wallet will thank you.

