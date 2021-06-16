(Pocket-lint) - There aren't many options for power meter pedals on the market and the ones that are available come with an enormous price tag (looking at you Garmin). But Favero Electronics is one of the makers that offers something a little more reasonably priced. Now it is hinting at expanding its range to incorporate Shimano SPD-SL pedals.

Favero's Instagram page suggests that come July you'll be able to buy a Shimano SPD-SL conversion kit that transforms your current SPD-SL pedals into Favero Assioma power meter pedals.

It's been hacked before, transplanting the axle from its Assioma pedals onto off-road SPD pedals, but a dedicated option is always the way to go - especially if something breaks.

The image suggests that it's a full axle conversion that will just incorporate into the pedal body itself. This will hopefully be a simple swap of axles, though in seeing Shimano's axle internals, there's a chance that you'll have to buy them for your specific pedals. There's little chance you could change them between your pedals bodies as Garmin offers on its new Rally pedals.

As the image is all we have to go by, it looks like Favero probably won't be providing the pedal bodies, so you'll most likely be able to knock off a bit of the current asking price of its Assioma pedals. But as the power part of the pedals is the key element and money-maker, don't expect a huge reduction. However, it would be great if it provided both a full pedal option and conversion kits.

We'll have to wait until July to find out.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Rik Henderson.