(Pocket-lint) - Everyone loves a paper plane. Especially one that has autopilot and connects via an app on your smartphone. Which is exactly what the PowerUp 4.0 is all about.

The PowerUp 4.0 kit looks simple enough: create your own paper plane - out of pretty much anything, not just paper, the demo video below shows the team flying a lettuce leaf - attach the kit's on-board flight computer, sensors and twin motors, and it's ready to fly.

Thanks to a gyro and accelerometer, PowerUp 4.0 is said to be intelligent enough to adjust for wind, stabilising itself to stay in the air for extended periods of time.

There's even LED lights you can attach in order to fly your plane - whether made from paper, balsa wood, card, or foam (those are the recommended types, less the lettuce) - at nighttime and ensure it's still seen.

The smartphone control assess your flight in various ways, even making suggestions on how to alter your paper plane creation for better aerodynamics and flight.

The PowerUp 4.0 is available to buy right now, priced £55.99 in the UK and $69 in the USA. It's far more affordable than a drone and with a bit of imagination looks like it'll be a lot of fun.

squirrel_widget_4701210

Writing by Mike Lowe.