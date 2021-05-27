Raleigh updates its range of city-friendly Array ebikes

(Pocket-lint) - Raleigh has been known for producing quality, affordable bikes for over a century. And now it's released an upgraded version of its Array ebike.

The Array comes in two aluminium framed models, with the top tube differentiating the two. The Array Crossbar has a straight top tube, while the Array Open Frame has a sloping, dropped top tube. There are also three frame sizes available.

They're intended as city bikes and feature a Suntour Canbus E25 motor in the rear hub that produces a maximum of 400 watts (though we assume it's a nominal 250 watts). You get a downtube-mounted 400Wh battery that claims to get you up to a 60 miles range, which isn't half bad.

The battery is removable so you can easily charge it indoors, and there's a neat Suntour OLED control on the handlebars that allows you to select between four power settings.

The components are a decent selection, if not the flashiest you'll find. Shimano takes care of gearing with their base-level 7-speed drivetrain. It's matched to mechanical disc brakes, which should keep your speed in check.

There are plenty of accessories to make your riding more comfortable too, like the full-length mudguards, a rear rack, and even front and rear lights that are connected to the battery system.

Its also pretty good looking. Raleigh has maintained the tan-leather look throughout, with grips, saddle, and even tyres in a matching colour that complements the frame scheme nicely.

For £1,595 you get a decent amount of bike, and definitely enough for cruising around town. Raleigh is selling it direct to customers or it's available through their wide list of retailers.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.