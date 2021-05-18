(Pocket-lint) - Transport for London has announced that e-scooters will be available to rent in London from 7 June 2021.

Londoners will be able to rent a Lime, Dott or Tier e-scooter and legally travel in several key boroughs, Canary Wharf and the City of London as part of a 12 month trial.

The main focus of the trial period will be safety, with data shared by the three chosen providers to help "shape the UKs future policy on e-scooters".

As part of the trial, users will be limited to a maximum speed of 12.5mph. This is lower than the safety standards current set for a national level.

Lights on the front and rear of the e-scooters must stay on during transit, day or night. And, there must be audible warning systems that are within reach without a user needing to adjust his or her grip on the handlebars.

Operators will also have their own safety standards in place - for example, first time users must take an e-learning safety course before being able to hire a scooter.

Unlike Los Angeles and other cities where e-scooters are already available for rental, London rentals must only be ridden on roads or in cycle lanes. They are not allowed on pavements or walkways.

Scooters will also be required to be parked in designated zones, with each participating borough responsible for ensuring this is enforced.

Boroughs can also specify go slow areas, whereby an e-scooter will automatically limit speed to 8mph.

Pricing will have to take into account those on lower incomes. Operators will also have to offer discounts to certain groups, including key workers.

"The rental e-scooter trial has the potential to support our city-wide response to the coronavirus pandemic and boost London’s green recovery," said the chair of the London Council's transport and environment committee, Mayor Philip Glanville.

"It will be important to see how this new service impacts London’s existing transport network and carbon emissions and how inclusive it is of the travel needs of all Londoners - especially those on lower incomes."

Writing by Rik Henderson.