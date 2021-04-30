  1. Home
What tech are you most looking forward to? Here's how to let us know

(Pocket-lint) - We all love technology - we wouldn't be writing for or reading Pocket-lint otherwise - but what tech are you most into personally? And what are you most looking forward to owning in the future?

Pocket-lint wants to find out your preferences on tech use and what you would consider adding to your gadget collection. That's why we've put together a public survey on tech use that we'd like you to help us with.

All you need to do is head to our dedicated survey page right here and fill in the 10 quick and easy questions.

Do you take pictures on a camera or just a smartphone these days? Or, are you looking to buy an electric car anytime soon?

These are the sorts of things we're asking, so should be simple to answer.

The survey shouldn't take long, is completely anonymous (you don't have to enter any personal details) and helps us massively. It can even help us improve Pocket-lint going forward. Everybody wins.

So don't hesitate and visit the Pocket-lint tech survey right now and have your say alongside other readers and the Pocket-lint team.

We'll reveal the overall results over the coming weeks. Thank you for your time.

