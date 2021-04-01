Rode Videomic Me-C adds USB-C connector to its popular smartphone mic

(Pocket-lint) - Rode has updated its popular videomic smartphone microphone range with a new model which includes a built-in USB-C connector for Android phones and tablets with a Type-C port.

It's called the VideoMic Me-C and opens up the smartphone mic range to more devices than before. Previous models (the Me and Me-L) both had built-in Lightning connectors good for iPhones only.

With this new USB-C model it not only means Android phone users can quickly add much higher quality audio to their videos and conference/video calls, but also means you can plug it directly into the iPad Pro.

Apart from the new connector, all other specs are virtually identical to the iPhone version. Rode describes it as a 'high-quality directional microphone'.

It has a cardioid condenser capsule for clear audio plus a 3.5mm input port for plugging headphones into. It also ships with a mic clip and a furry windshield which will help reduce wind tearing noises when recording outdoors.

It's available to pre-order now and costs around £65 in the UK and $79 in the US.

Writing by Cam Bunton.