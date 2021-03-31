(Pocket-lint) - Gocycle has announced the G4 model for 2021, pulling in a range of refinements to the popular electric bike. There will be three models in the range, all based about the excellent folding design introduced in the Gocycle GX.

There have been modifications to boost this design, however. There's now a carbonfibre central body which mates with the aluminium front section and a titanium pin in the hinge to ensure its strength and reliability.

We've been really impressed with the folding action of Gocycle's bikes over the past couple of years, so a continued focus on development here is welcomed.

The single-sided front fork is also carbonfibre, connecting to a new G4drive motor which is more powerful, offers greater torque and better low-speed startup. That should help give you a boost and make sure you're arriving at your destination fully refreshed.

It's a unique pairing of features that makes the Gocycle so appealing for commuters: it folds easily so you can store it with ease, the drivetrain is enclosed so you won't get dirty or have to clean it, while the performance and range will mean you don't have to worry about getting sweaty on your ride.

Gocycle has added another convenience feature to the list - a USB charging port. This will mean you can connect your phone to give it a boost, so you don't have to worry about a flat battery.

Gocycle has also redesigned the tyres to give better grip, while making them a little wider for added comfort.

There will be three models of the G4. The standard G4 will have everything mentioned above with a 40 miles range (65km), while the G4i will step-up the tech a little with an integrated daytime running light on the front, an LED display to give you feedback and automatic gear shifting - and a 50 miles (80km) range. Fast-charging is now standard across all the models, recharging the battery in 3.5 hours.

The auto-shifting is really useful, saving you the effort of switching down when you come to a stop and taking care of changing down when you start to slow going up a hill for example. It just refines the ride a little.

On top of that there will be a limited edition Gocycle G4i+, which will add carbon wheels - as well as custom gloss black or gloss red paint jobs.

Gocycle G4 MSRP: £3,399 / €3,699 / $3,999

Gocycle G4i MSRP: £3,999 / €4,499 / $4,999

Gocycle G4i+ MSRP £4,999 / €5,499 / $5,999

New models are available to pre-order now.

Writing by Chris Hall.