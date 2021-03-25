(Pocket-lint) - Anyone who creates video content for a living, or as a hobby, will know that there are a lot of different options out there when it comes to microphones.

Whether you're a streamer with a home setup, a vlogger out and about on the street, or any other kind of creator, it can be hard to find a wireless microphone for YouTube videos or vlogging that will work for you. Synco's wireless microphones, the Synco G1, are a brilliant solution that lets you get amazing audio without being tethered by loads of wires. Here are some of the biggest reasons you should check it out.

Thanks to the 2.4GHz technology and SyncoderTM algorithm, the microphone wireless at 2.4GHz - SYNCO G1(A2) - operates at a range of 164 feet (50 m) line of sight, or 98 feet (29.9 m) when some obstacles are present. You don't have to be tied down to a fixed location, and can be on the move without losing your audio suddenly. That is what makes this digital wireless microphone perfect for mobile journalists or videographers, and also a good microphone for youtube.

The wireless microphone SYNCO G1(A2) can work in mono and stereo mode. In mono mode, the sounds captured by each microphone transmitter are combined into one audio track, focusing on the clarity of sound. When it is stereo, two sounds are separated to either left or right track, trying to emphasize the presence, layering, and transparency of each sound.

This is ideal for a two-person interview or dialogue where modification of each audio track and post-processing are necessary, and gives you the total control over the digital microphone you use to record.

Of course, another thing that's absolutely paramount when you're recording audio is the actual quality of that audio - and as a wireless microphone for video recording, SYNCO G1(A2) does exemplary work on that front, too.

The system has an up to 180Hz optional low cut filter to help tune out annoying noises like wind and background fuzz. Equally, a four-level gain control on the microphone receiver lets you quickly and easily adjust your signal levels to ensure that everything sounds just as you want it to be. A 3.5mm headphone jack offers you a way to monitor the audio in real-time and make sure everything sounds right.

You can get the following cables in the wireless lapel microphone SYNCO G1(A2) kit:

3.5mm TRS to TRS Output Cable for camera

3.5mm TRS to TRRS Output Cable for smartphones

USB Type-C Charging Cable

It applies to virtually all cameras and camcorders equipped with 3.5mm input and Android/ iOS mobile devices.

That makes it a perfect wireless microphone system if you're making a vlog or livestreamming with your smartphone. Just sync up your small wireless microphone with the TRRS output cable and start recording, without needing any annoying wires making things more complicated.

When you are taking interviews and filming, with the top of the receiver featuring a 3.5mm mic output, you can connect it to your DSLR/Mirrorless camera with the TRS cable.

When you go outside for shooting, you might find that your setup suddenly runs out of juice, because of the sub-optimal battery and short-lived power. Take the SYNCO G1(A2) rechargeable wireless microphone that carries a 400 mAh Li-ion battery to support 8-hour-long recording under ideal conditions, you will be free from such limitations. It supports charging-while-recording and can get 50% power in just 40 mins.

All in all, smart functions of the mono & stereo mode, low cut and so on, are a host of impressive features of the G1(A2). It is an excellent, must-buy microphone for YouTube, and is especially suitable for those vloggers who have no dedicated audio team or studio.

