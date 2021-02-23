(Pocket-lint) - Apple has been rumored to be developing a MagSafe magnetic battery accessory for iPhones, and now, beating Cupertino to the punch, Anker has introduced a new MagSafe battery pack that directly attaches to the iPhone without a charging cable.

Called the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank, it will reportedly launch on 3 March 2021 for $39.99. It was available for preorder on Amazon US for a short while on 23 February 2021, but it's currently listed as unavailable. The power bank features a 5,000mAh battery, Anker’s design and branding, and an LED indicator light to notify you how much power remains. It's coated with a rubberised surface to prevent slips and drops, too.

The PowerCore offers 5W charging, which is slow when you consider that the iPhone 12 can charge at 15W. But it has built-in magnets so you can stick it on the back of the iPhone and it'll work wirelessly - no cords required. It comes with a USB-C output for charging with a cable, if you ever want to do that. It's made for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max and can even charge through compatible magnetic cases.

We suspect Apple’s own MagSafe battery accessory for iPhones will likely be capable of faster 15W charging times, but so far, it's just a rumoured device. If you want a MagSafe battery accessory now, Anker appears to be your best bet.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.