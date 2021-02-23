Rode Wireless Go II lets you record from two sources at once

(Pocket-lint) - Rode has debuted a brand new wireless mic system that's optimised for on-the-go recording. It's the Wireless Go II and it's a huge upgrade on the first generation model.

Rode's latest mic system has two transmitters and one receiver, meaning you can record from two sources at the same time using the same receiver.

That means you could potentially record a video with two people on camera, or have one recording other sounds (like ambient noise) while the other records the talent, if you want to.

It makes the system far more versatile than the first gen version did, but there's more to it than that.

It has 3.5mm analog TRS output, plus a USB-C and iOS digital output so that it's compatible with pretty much any device you might have to record with. Whether that be your camera, laptop or smartphone.

What's more, each transmitter has built-in onboard storage, so you can record locally directly on to the transmitter units. Rode says there's 24 hours worth of recording time on each one, and they feature better range than before as well.

The digital 2.4GHz transmission can give you up to 200m of range and will even work in environments with lots of competing radio waves if necessary.

Like the first model, Wireless Go II transmitters have built in mics so you can clip them to your collar and record direct to them. Or - if you'd rather - you can plug in your own mic into each transmitter, whether that be a lapel mic, or handheld/desk-mounted mic.

The battery on each transmitter will get you roughly 7 hours of usage, while you get easy control over features using the Rode app, whether that be adjusting the gain or switching easily between stereo and mono recording.

The latest Rode Wireless Go II is available now for just $299 (£279 in the UK), and comes with the two aforementioned transmitters and the receiver as standard.

Writing by Cam Bunton.