(Pocket-lint) - In 2019, Noblechairs announced a licensing partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. That partnership was intended to allow the creation of the officially licensed Formula One gaming chair for 2021. Now, that chair has been revealed in the form of the Noblechairs EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Edition Gaming Chair.

This is a luxury gaming chair that was designed by Noblechairs working closely alongside the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. As you'd expect from a Noblechair seat, it's crafted with high-end parts that include hybrid materials, carbon elements, an aluminium base and more.

The design of this EPIC chair obviously has a strong Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team theme. It has neck and lumbar pillows embroidered with the logo, bold PETRONAS green stitching, striking silver harness holes and some snazzy carbon elements.

This edition of the chair is also said to be durable too - it's tear-proof, abrasion-resistant, hydrolysis resistant, fire-resistant and designed to last and last even over years of use. The hybrid materials are said to be supple like leather, but much more comfortable to sit on for long periods thanks to excellent airflow and ventilation designed to keep you cool and stop you sweating.

The Noblechairs EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Edition Gaming Chair is available to purchase now for £399.95 or $519.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.