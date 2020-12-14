(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but retailers aren't done holding sales to get you spending money during the holidays. There's actually a little-known shopping event in December, called Green Monday, which is slowly picking up steam in the US.

Green Monday this year is held on 14 December 2020

You can thank eBay for Green Monday. In 2007, it invented the event. Green Monday usually takes place on the second Monday of December and is pitched as the "best sales day" of the month. We're not sure if that's true, given many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are now weeks-long sales that extend in December. Truthfully, it's just another excuse for retailers to discount items across all categories, and we can't complain about that.

The following retailers are participating in Green Monday:

Here's a round-up of the 10 best Green Monday deals we could find:

Save $50 on the popular AirPods Pro earbuds. They offer sweat and water resistance while giving you 24 hours of wireless listening time with the charging case. View the deal at Target here.

These over-the-ear Sony cans are some of the best on the market. They offer 30 hours of battery life and noise canceling. View the deal at Amazon.

This HP laptop is almost 33 per cent off for Green Monday. It has a 13.3-inch FHD display, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD. View the deal at HP.

This top-of-the-line Roomba robot vacuum features smart mapping, so it will clean your entire home and works great on pet hair. It also has a base storage attachment that allows you to go up to 60 days without emptying it. View the deal at Amazon.

The Pro model of the signature video doorbell from Amazon-owned RInge is $80 off for Green Monday. View the deal at Amazon.

These earphones from Beats come with Apple's new H1 headphone chip and offers nine hours of listening time on a single charge. View the deal at Amazon.

This four-piece bundle from Tile has everything the space-case in your family needs to stop losing their phone, keys, or wallets. View the deal at Amazon.

Amazon's all-new, spherical Echo Dot, with it's redesigned body, is on sale with 40 per cent off. That's nearly half price! View the deal at Amazon.

The Echo Flex is designed to fill in the gaps in your smart home where you don't have access to Alexa, like your garage, entryway, or hallways. Currently, it's $5 off for Black Friday. It was already cheap to begin with, so this bargain is a steal if you ask us. View the deal at Amazon.

This HP laptop is marked down $140 and has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's the perfect affordable machine for work or school. View the deal at Walmart.

If you're looking for something a little more powerful than the HP deal mentioned above, this 15-inch gaming laptop from Omen is marked down $450. It has 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 256GB SSD. View the deal at Walmart.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.