(Pocket-lint) - Tile, a maker of smart object trackers, which companies like Samsung and Apple are reportedly hoping to replicate, is expanding its partnership with HP and Intel. Together, the companies will introduce additional PC devices with Tile’s finding technology integrated.

Beginning 7 December 2020, HP’s EliteBook 800 G8 series (the x360 830, 830, 840, and 850 models, specifically), the ZBook Firefly 14 G8, and ZBook Firefly 15 G8 will all ship with Tile's technically pre-installed. Previously, just the Elite Dragonfly and the EliteBook 1000 series offered it.

Tile also said this partnership marks its first device integration with Intel. In 2021, Tile will come pre-installed on even more PCs with 11th Gen Intel Core chips and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) WLAN cards with Intel Bluetooth. The Tile and Intel teams are working with other manufacturers and hardware partners, as well, such as Skullcandy, Comcast, Bose, and Herschel among others. Tile said "virtually any product" can be Tile-enabled.

So, what does Tile's tech do for HP's computers exactly? Once activated through the Tile Windows app, users can essentially take advantage of Tile's location features for their laptop. These features even work when the device is in sleep, hibernate, or soft-off mode.

“We’re making Tile’s technology more accessible and simple through a pre-installed software solution requiring no hardware, making it far more accessible and easy to use,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “Our collaboration with Intel to enable this software-only version of Tile, and with HP to be the first OEM to integrate this capability into their products, is a significant milestone in delivering peace of mind."

The ability to find your laptop if lost or stolen is crucial to not only end-users but also IT departments for security reasons. Simply put: People working from home need their machines, and the ability to locate a laptop through Tile is obviously extremely valuable and handy.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.