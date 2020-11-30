Wake up more pleasantly with these Lumie deals

(Pocket-lint) - Wake-up lights are a great alternative to the traditional awooga style alarm clock. They use a mix of pleasant wake-up sounds and gentle sunrise mimicking light sources to easy you into the day. Instead of waking up with a start via a loud alarm, you'll find yourself softly nudged awake by a slowly brightening bedside light.

The result is a much more natural awakening that gives you a joyful start to the day rather than a rude awakening. These lights are generally expensive but well worth the money in our mind. If you find mornings tough, then these are perfect. Even more so now they've been discounted for Cyber Monday.

Lumie's Bodyclock systems not only mimick sunrise and sunset (helping send you to sleep as well) but they also are shown to help with seasonal affective disorder and the winter blues. So they make for a perfect purchase for yourself or a gift for a loved one.

• Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 - save £34, was £99.99, now £65: This Lumie wake-up light has both sunset and sunrise settings with 10 different wake-up sounds including white noise. Enjoy better sleep with this deal. See the offer at Amazon

• Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 - save £44, was £129, now £85 - This more expensive wake-up light includes 15 different sounds from kittens purring to tropical birds and tree frogs, but it's the mixed LEDs for realistic sunset/sunrise colours that really work the magic. See the deal at Amazon

