Get a super 35% discount on this Wahl Beard Trimmer Aqua Blade

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been trying to track down a beard trimmer for a while, there are some super discounts on Amazon UK today. High on the list is this set from hair trimmer specialist Wahl.

The Aqua Blade 10-in-1 Hair Trimmer is a multigroomer that enables you to trim, edge and shave. Indeed, it's able to give you an extremely close 0.2mm shave - Wahl says it'll give you the closest trimmer shave possible compared to a traditional wet razor. The trimmer is suitable for wet and dry use and is fully washable.

You can use it for full-on haircuts, beard trimming, a close shave, body grooming and also for removing nose and ear hair, too. There's even a travel lock for the battery so you can pop it in your luggage. The battery also has a run time of up to 180 minutes.

As well as the Aqua Blade 10-in-1 Hair Trimmer, this set includes 300ml of Wahl refresh beard oil as well as three additional heads and 16 guide combs.

Writing by Dan Grabham.