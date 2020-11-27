(Pocket-lint) - Electric scooters are big news, in case you hadn't heard - whether you live somewhere that's slowly trying them out, or in a tourist city that's been used to them for years, they're increasingly one of the most popular new ways to get around conveniently.

Some of the most unique options out there are made by Segway - yes, that Segway, and its balance-based tech is still at the heart of matters. Its Ninebot scooters are a bit like shrunken-down original Segways, and are really comfortable and easy to ride.

They're also heavily discounted for today only as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, letting you save hundreds of dollars.

First up, you can grab the Nineboth S for $339.99, instead of the full price of $489.00, saving you 30% or $149.01. This is the smaller of two options on sale, but still has an impressive range of up to 13.7 miles, meaning that it can certainly see you through a day out and about.

You step onto it and ride around more like a hoverboard than other e-scooters, while waterproofing also means that it's fine for use in all weathers.

Alternatively, if you want something a little more substantial, with a few extra features, you could go for the Ninebot S-Plus, which is down to $584.00 from $779.00, a $195 cut. This is a slightly bigger ride in every way.

It also has an expanded range of 22 miles, a slightly higher top speed and chunkier tyres, although both versions can tackle the same grade of hill, up to an incline of 15 degrees. Whichever you opt for, you'll feel a bit like you're using tech from the future while you zip past people walking around, which is a feeling that's hard to bottle.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.