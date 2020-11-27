Clean up with these Karcher pressure washer deals with upto 49% off

(Pocket-lint) - Karcher pressure washers are great for many uses, whether washing your car or keeping your driveway clear. These powerful pressure washers quickly blast through dirt and task away the hassle of household chores.

Karcher are known for producing some seriously powerful and efficient pressure washers. These machines are premium devices that are built to last and get the job done. They're usually expensive, but thanks to the various deals going on this week, they're now a bit more affordable.

There are a few different discounts currently running on Karcher pressure washers. Below are some of the decent discounts we've found if you're in the market for a bargain.

This setup is designed to help you clean all sorts of things with attachments to wash your patio, blast dirt from your car and breath now life into your external brickwork. It also comes with a t150 patio cleaner and 500ml Patio & Deck detergent so you can use it clean areas quickly too.

For Black Friday, this cleaner has £83 knocked off it's usual RRP making it nearly half the price, which is a superb deal on such an awesome cleaner.

The Kärcher K2 Full Control Home Pressure Washer offers a lot of the same cleaning capabilities with 110 bars of pressure, a 6-meter hose and the ability to cut through your dirty problems. For Black Friday it too is more affordable with a 44 per cent discount making it a refreshing £94.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.