Best SD card deals for Black Friday 2020: Save up to 40% on SanDisk

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is here and that means there are some superb deals on microSD cards for Android smartphones, cameras and the Nintendo Switch.

You can get microSD cards in many storage sizes and there's something here for everybody - check out each deal below or jump directly to the Amazon SD card deal pages here:

• Get up to 40% off WD and SanDisk drives and SD cards at Amazon US

• Get up to 40% off SanDisk at Amazon UK

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card - 56% off, now £17.99: Comes with Nintendo licence and a Mario toadstool on the front. View this deal here

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card - 49% off, now £39.99: Also Nintendo-branded, but with a Mario star. View this deal

• SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card - 61% off, now £13.99: Another great 128GB deal but without the Nintendo branding. See this deal

• SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card - 51% off, now £64.99: A huge storage size for much less. View this 512GB microSD card deal

• SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card - 36% off, now £189.99: This is a the biggest microSD card storage available. See this deal

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card - now $39.99: The Mario star appears on this yellow card. View this deal

• SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card - now $29.99: A good sized card for the Switch especially. See this deal here

• SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card - now $44.99: A great storage size for a decent price. View this 400GB microSD card deal

• SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card - now $182.99: Huge amount of storage for pictures, games, whathaveyou. See this deal

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a microSD card for storage expansion, with the latter nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Dan Grabham.