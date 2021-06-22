Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save £100 on Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine with this Prime Day deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Day sales are in full swing and there are some great savings to be had across the board, especially if a Nespresso coffee machine is on your wish list. 

There are deals across a number of different Nespresso models, but the biggest saving can be found on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, with Amazon offering different models for under £80.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus allows you to make five different cup sizes: Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml).

The Vertuo Plus automatically adjusts the settings depending on the Nespresso capsule you've inserted, brewing your coffee how it should be brewed. The capsule will then spin, blending ground coffee with hot water to create a delicious layer of crema. Perfect for a frosty morning.

So if you need a regular high-quality caffeine fix or just some fantastic coffee, but don't want to pay excessive amounts for the machine, then now is the time to grab yourself a bargain. Hurry though, as the offer will only last during the Prime Day period. 

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
