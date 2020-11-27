(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are in full swing and there are some great savings to be had across the board, especially if a Nespresso coffee machine is on your wish list.

There are deals across a number of different Nespresso models, but the biggest saving can be found on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, with both Amazon and Curry's offering different models for under £80.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix Special Edition, now £78.99, save £101 (was £179.99) - view the deal on Amazon

Nespress Vertuo Plus by Krups, now £79, save £100 (was £179) - view the offer on Currys.

The Nespress Vertuo Plus allows you to make five different cup sizes: Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml).

The Vertuo Plus automatically adjusts the settings depending on the Nespresso capsule you've inserted, brewing your coffee how it should be brewed. The capsule will then spin, blending ground coffee with hot water to create a delicious layer of crema. Perfect for a frosty morning.

As we said though, there are a number of other deals on Nespresso machines for Black Friday if this one doesn't do it for you. You can find the other deals we've found below.

• Nespresso by Magimix Inissia, now £59.99, save £30 (was £89.99): The Inissia has a 0.7-litre tank, 19-bar pressure and an auto shut-off function. View the deal on Currys.

• Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next Coffee Machine, now £74, save £75 (was £149): This deal is for the red model, offering a 1.1-litre tank and an auto shut-off function. View the deal on Currys.

• Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next Premium, now £99.99, save £79.01 (was £179): The Krups Next Premium has a 1.1-litre capacity and 3-bar pressure, as well as auto shut-off. View the deal on Currys.

• Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus with Aeroccino, now £149, save £100 (was £249): This model comes with a milk frother, 1.8-litre water tank and auto shut-off function. View the deal on Currys.

• Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next & Milk Coffee Machine, now £129, save £70 (was £199): This model has a milk frother, 1.1-litre tank and an auto shut-off function. View the deal on Currys.

As usual with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, they won't be around for long so if you want to get some great coffee in your house, be sure to snap one of these up quickly.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.