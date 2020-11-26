(Pocket-lint) - Getting good coffee isn't quite the challenge it used to be - the revolution of capsule coffee-makers is in the rear-view mirror, and we can all get delicious cups at home now.

However, there's still often a pretty high price-tag to pay first, so picking up a coffee machine during Black Friday makes perfect sense if you can find the right discount.

One such sale has come along from Amazon UK, which has slashed the price of the De'Longhi Lattissima Touch by 45% for the next day - you can pick it up for £154.99 instead of the regular £279.99. That's a massive £125 saving.

De'Longhi's machine is part of a tie-in with Nespresso, so works with the most popular capsules in the world, and also has a milk compartment and frother to ensure that you can get barista-quality lattes and macchiatos at home.

That's worth paying for, if you're asking us - especially in these wintery days, when a hot cup of joe in the morning can really make life feel a bit sweeter.

Plus it's got nice, simple controls and works really quickly, too, to make sure that you're not waiting around for minutes on end while your machine heats up and gets ready. All in all, it's about as easy as home latte-making gets - leaving you with plenty of time to get on with practising your latte art!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.