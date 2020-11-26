(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are here - just in case you hadn't noticed - and there are some amazing savings to be had, including on ghd products.

If you need a new set of straighteners in your life, or you're looking for the ultimate giftset, then there is £119 off the ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set on Amazon. You'll have to be quick though - it's only around for today.

ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set, now £174.99, save £119.46 (was £274.96) - view the deal on Amazon

The ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set includes the ghd gold styler, ghd air hair dryer, ghd paddle brush and ghd heat protect spray.

The ghd gold styler heats up in a rapid 25-seconds and has dual-zone technology for a premium performance that allows you to straighten, curl or flick your hair. Meanwhile, the air hairdryer has variable power and temperature controls, along with a cool shot button.

If you don't need the full styling set, there are also deals on ghd standalone products so check them out below.

• ghd gold styler for £109.99, save £39.01 (was £149.99): This deal is for the standalone ghd gold styler from the gift set above. View the deal on Amazon.

• ghd Platinium+ Styler for £142.99, save £46.01 (was £189.99): The Platinium+ Styler has an Ultra-zone with predictive technology to predict your hair's needs. View the deal on Amazon.

• ghd Max Styler for £109.99, save £40 (was £149.99): The ghd Max Styler has 2-inch plates, advanced heat ceramic technology and 185-degree styling temperature. View the deal on Amazon.

• ghd Mini Styler for £95, save £24 (was £119): The ghd Mini Styler has an automatic sleep mode that safely turns the heaters off the styler if left unattended for 30 minutes. View the deal on Amazon.

• ghd Original Styler for £80.99, save £28.01 (was £109): The ghd Original Styler has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair and an automatic sleep mode. View the deal on Amazon.

• ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong for £101.99, save £27.01 (was £129): The ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong has a large barrel and spring activated ergonomic lever for creating soft bouncy curls. View the deal on Amazon.

These deals are likely to run through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but only while stocks last, so it's worth buying sooner rather than later.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.