Black Friday deals on Bosch and Dremel tools could make your Christmas DIY cheaper

(Pocket-lint) - There are some great deals on Bosch power tools for Black Friday, in some cases giving you the chance to save up to 40 per cent.

If you been waiting for the chance to get your hands on a drill, power planer or sander, now might be the time to buy. Some of these deals will only last 24 hours, however, so move fast.

• Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool, now £29.99 (save £20): Wired, with 15 accessories for sanding, drilling, cleaning and engraving. See the deal on Amazon UK.

• Dremel Lite 7760 Rotary Tool, now £49.99 (save £15.82): Battery powered tool with 15 accessories. View offer at Amazon UK.

• Bosch PHO 1500 Planer, now £43.99 (save £26): Power planer from Bosch, wired, ideal for trimming doors, changeable blade. See offer on Amazon UK.

• Bosch PBH 2100 Hammer Drill, now £51.99 (save £48): Corded hammer drill, 550W motor, keyless chuck for easy bit changing and depth gauge. View deal at Amazon UK.

• Bosch PSM Primo Sander, now £28.99 (save £11): A compact sander, corded, with dust collection chamber, ideal for DIY jobs. See deal at Amazon UK.

Writing by Chris Hall.