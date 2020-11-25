(Pocket-lint) - In the world of hair straighteners (and it's a competitive one), there's one name that often gets spoken in hushed tones by those who wish they could get their hands on one - ghd. These are some of the most well-regarded straighteners out there.

They're also one of those brands that's shy of discounting, so when they do cut their prices you know it won't last too long. That's the case today, with a lightning deal from Amazon for Black Friday knocking 30% off a couple of models, but only for a few more hours.

You can grab the all-singing, all-dancing ghd Platinum+ for $174.30 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $249.00 to save you a chunky $74.70 and get the straightened locks you deserve.

These are the straighteners that other straighteners tell you not to worry about - they're super-quick to heat up, and have loads of smart features like heat guards and a tangle-resistant cord to make the whole experience of using them feel as premium as it is.

If you want some of that extremely impressive performance but don't want to spend quite so much, though, you could also opt for the ghd Classic Original IV, which is absolutely beloved by most people who try it out.

This model's down to $97.97 from $139.96, a $41.99 saving that takes the straighteners down into the mid-range, where they'll outclass pretty much any competition. Either version's a great buy in our opinion, but bear in mind the savings won't last long at all - like all lightning deals, there's a clock ticking!

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.