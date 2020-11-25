(Pocket-lint) - There's no ideal time to buy yourself a personal body massager, really, but Black Friday at least allows you to spend less of your hard-earned cash while doing so - and now you can save on the excellent Theragun Elite.

The fourth-generation deep tissue percussive massager is available on Amazon with a saving of $100 right now, bringing the total price down to $299.99.

There's no indication of how long the price reduction will last, but, given that this is the only Therabody device in the family to receive a Black Friday deal so far, we would urge those interested to act quickly before stocks run dry or the deal expires.

Why is this a good saving, you might be wondering? Well, essentially, the Elite sits between the entry-level Theragun Prime and flagship Theragun Pro, allowing you to receive the mid-level model in a price bracket that's much closer to entry-level.

Of course, Therabody's devices aren't the cheapest massaging guns you can buy - even at times like Black Friday - but they do give you that added layer of quality and performance. And, let's face it, that persistent knot in your back deserves a quick and easy solution.

In terms of actual features, the Elite will give you two hours of battery life, customizable speeds (between 1750 - 2400 percussions-per-minute), multiple nozzles attachments, and, according to Therabody, perform everything through a quiet-sounding motor that improves greatly on the third generation and the rest of the competition.

It's not yet clear whether other devices from the company will receive snips through Amazon, but those with their heart (and body) set on the Elite should likely pounce sooner rather than later.

Writing by Conor Allison.