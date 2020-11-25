Pick up this tremendous Braun Series 7 shaver from Amazon UK - today only!

(Pocket-lint) - If you're after an electric razor this Black Friday then you've come to the right place - this Braun Series 7 is reduced for TODAY ONLY on Amazon UK.

The price is a steal though - £159.99 down from £255 meaning you're saving £95 on the RRP.

It's a comprehensive set, with various attachments includes such as a precision trimmer for moustache and sideburn trimming, stubble trimmer and a charging stand. It's also completely waterproof so you won't have any issues in the shower, while it can be used dry or with foam.

The battery will last around three weeks on a full charge, while you can quick charge it for five minutes which will give you enough power for a shave. The LED display will tell you when you're out of power, too.

The razor head is designed for '360 flex' meaning it can adapt to your face shape while you won't drop it thanks to a soft grip, ergonomic handle.

You can also check out other Braun deals from Amazon UK.

Writing by Dan Grabham.