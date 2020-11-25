(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday represents the perfect time to make a saving on a wide range of products, not least those Babyliss hair appliances you've been staring at relentlessly for months.

If that sounds like you, well, you're in luck - the beauty product manufacturer's Nano Titanium range is all available with at least a 25% discount on Amazon.

That means the BabylissPro Nano Titanium hairdryer is now $59.99 (from $79.99), the curling wand is $65 (from $129.99) and the straightener is just $97.49 (from $129.99).

If you want to upgrade from your raggedy, good-for-nothing hair appliance setup, though, you'll have to act fast. The discounts may be significant, but they're also only available for a limited time, ending at 04:00 tomorrow (November 26).

Whichever you're interested in picking up, you're getting an extremely highly-rated hair appliance - and all will come with the same blue finish, too, which you can't really put a price on. The Nano Titanium hairdryer offers 2000-watt power, six different heat/speed settings, a cool shot button and a concentrator nozzle, while the straighteners feature 5-inch plates and 50 heat settings (up to 450F) to help style your hair.

If you want to add some curl the easy way with the Pro Titanium Curl Machine, you're also getting four timer settings, three-direction control and three different heat settings.

Even if this collection of hair products is only available for a limited time, keep in mind that Amazon's stock may also run dry before the official expiry time. Do the right thing for your beleaguered hair and act now.

Writing by Conor Allison.