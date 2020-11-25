Braun Silk-epil 9 wet and dry epilator is under £70 in Black Friday deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are in full swing and there are plenty of savings to be had, including money off the Braun Sil-épil 9 epilator.

The deal on Amazon sees the wet and dry cordless epilator with six attachments including a shaver head and trimmer cap for under £70 for just one day only.

Braun Sil-épil 9 epilator for £69.99, save £19.79 (was £89.78) - View the deal on Amazon

Featuring a delightful white and gold design so it looks great on your bathroom shelf as well as when you're getting rid of those hairs with one stroke, the Braun Sil-épil 9 comes offers wet and dry epilation and it claims to be pretty much pain free if you use it regularly - though we suspect this does depend on your pain threshold too.

It's said epilation can remove hair four times shorter than wax though so if you're after smoother for longer, this might be the Black Friday deal you've been waiting for.

If not, then you can find plenty of other great Black Friday deals in our separate features below, whether you're in the US or UK.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.