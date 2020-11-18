(Pocket-lint) - If you like oral hygiene as much as you like saving money, well, you're in luck - Oral-B's Black Friday savings have landed, which includes the company's iO8, Genius 9000 and Pro 2 models.

Electric toothbrushes are one of the few essential Black Friday items to consider. While it's a hard purchase to justify any other time in the year, the devilish savings on offer during November act as a great get-out when somebody questions why you dropped a three-figure sum on one.

Luckily, Oral-B has gone positively berserk with this year's offerings, starting with the top-end iO8. The price has been slashed by 60%, bringing it down from the, frankly, ludicrous asking price of £449 to a semi-reasonable £179.99 on Amazon UK. For those serious about keeping their teeth in top shape, this is obviously the one to consider.

• View the Oral-B iO8 deal on Amazon UK

Oral-B claims the iO Series 8 can provide a clean that rids your teeth of six times more plaque than a manual clean, using a frictionless magnetic drive to distribute energy into every bristle. There's also an interactive display to let you cycle through different brushing features, cleaning modes and welcome greetings. Naturally, it's compatible with the Oral-B app, too, letting you get a 3D graphic of your cleaning sessions - or whatever you call them.

If you're after something a little more affordable, you're also covered. In fact, you can save an even bigger percentage from the Genius 9000, with Amazon UK offering the mid-level electric brush for £90, down from £290.

And if you're just an oral hygiene casual that wants to upgrade from their manual brush, Superdrug will also be offering the Pro 2 2000N for better than half price, down to £32.99 from £79.99.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Conor Allison.